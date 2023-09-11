New Honda CB300F launched at ₹1.7 lakh. Check what's updated?1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 05:27 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launches 2023 CB300F motorcycle with OBD-II A compliance, priced at ₹1.70 lakh.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) introduced the refreshed 2023 CB300F motorcycle, now compliant with OBD-II A standards. This streetfighter model is available for ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be reserved at BigWing dealerships. It boasts a 293cc, oil-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder PGM-FI engine that delivers 18 kW of power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque.