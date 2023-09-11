New Honda CB300F launched at 1.7 lakh. Check what's updated?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) introduced the refreshed 2023 CB300F motorcycle, now compliant with OBD-II A standards. This streetfighter model is available for ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be reserved at BigWing dealerships. It boasts a 293cc, oil-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder PGM-FI engine that delivers 18 kW of power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2023 CB300F will come in a Deluxe Pro variant and offer a choice of three colors: Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

Moreover, the engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features an assist slipper clutch, which reduces the effort needed for swift gear changes. This clutch system also prevents rear-wheel hopping during downshifts, ensuring a smooth and effortless street riding experience.

“Embodying the spirit of a true street fighter, the CB300F will conquer the urban style with its powerful and agile performance," stated Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, during the launch.

The motorcycle is outfitted with a five-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension, while the dual disc brakes (276mm front and 220mm rear) feature dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. Incorporating both safety and performance, it also includes the new Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system and golden USD front forks.

This motorbike is equipped with a fully digital instrument panel featuring five levels of customizable brightness. It provides essential information, including a speedometer, odometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, twin trip meters, gear position indicator, and time. Additionally, the motorcycle features an all-LED lighting system and the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS).

To recall, the company unveiled the SP160 motorcycle last month, offering it in two variants: single-disc priced at ₹1,17,500 and twin-disc at ₹1,21,900 (ex-showroom). This addition marks Honda's third 160 cc motorcycle alongside the existing Unicorn and XBlade models in their lineup.

