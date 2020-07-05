New Honda City 2020 India launch date confirmed. Details here

The launch of all-new Honda City 2020 has been one of the most anticipated events in the Indian auto industry. Last week, on Wednesday, the company announced that the new generation of the iconic Honda City will be launched in the month of May. Now, the company has revealed the exact date of the launch. The new 2020 sedan will be launched on 15 July. The company had also started receiving bookings for the new sedan last week.

The launch of all-new Honda City 2020 has been one of the most anticipated events in the Indian auto industry. Last week, on Wednesday, the company announced that the new generation of the iconic Honda City will be launched in the month of May. Now, the company has revealed the exact date of the launch. The new 2020 sedan will be launched on 15 July. The company had also started receiving bookings for the new sedan last week.

Honda will be launching the City in two engines variants. The petrol version will be powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC engine. This engine will deliver 121 PS power at 6,600 rpm and 100 PS power at 3,600 rpm. The torque will be 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. The company will sell the car with a CVT as well as a manual transmission. The automatic version will yield a mileage of 18.4 kmpl and the manual version will provide 17.8 kmpl.

Honda will be launching the City in two engines variants. The petrol version will be powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC engine. This engine will deliver 121 PS power at 6,600 rpm and 100 PS power at 3,600 rpm. The torque will be 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. The company will sell the car with a CVT as well as a manual transmission. The automatic version will yield a mileage of 18.4 kmpl and the manual version will provide 17.8 kmpl. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The diesel will get a 1.5L i-DTEC engine which can churn out 100 PS power at 3,600 rpm and provide 200 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. It will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox only and will deliver a staggering mileage of 24.1 kmpl.

In terms of measurement, the new Honda City will be going beyond its rivals, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Hyundai Verna. The 2020 Honda City 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width, and 1,489 mm in height. Its wheelbase is measured at 2,600 mm.

In terms of first-in-segment features, the Honda City will get a new 17.7 cm (6.97-inch) HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA). The car will get Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamps and full LED headlamps.

Topics Honda City