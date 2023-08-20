New Hyundai Creta could debut in 2024, says report. Here's what to expect1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Hyundai Creta to receive midlife facelift with improved features and aesthetic enhancements for Indian market in 2024.
The Hyundai Creta is scheduled to receive a midlife facelift, expected to arrive in the early months of 2024. In a strategic effort to uphold its competitive advantage, Hyundai is diligently refining the forthcoming Creta facelift specifically for the Indian market, reported GaadiWaadi. The redesigned version has been observed undergoing extensive testing as it prepares for its debut in early 2024.