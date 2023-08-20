The Hyundai Creta is scheduled to receive a midlife facelift, expected to arrive in the early months of 2024. In a strategic effort to uphold its competitive advantage, Hyundai is diligently refining the forthcoming Creta facelift specifically for the Indian market , reported GaadiWaadi. The redesigned version has been observed undergoing extensive testing as it prepares for its debut in early 2024.

According to the report from the publication, the upcoming iteration of the Creta is positioned to make a distinct entrance, potentially bringing a transformative touch to the market through its improved features and aesthetic enhancements. Recent spy photographs of the 2024 Creta, concealed beneath a camouflage exterior, provide enticing glimpses of the impending modifications.

Reportedly, among the noticeable elements are the halogen headlights and refreshed wheel design. Up front, it will showcase LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) inspired by the Palisade model, alongside redesigned taillights at the rear. Noteworthy changes also include a revamped grille, as well as reworked front and rear bumpers, among other updates.

Although interior details are still shrouded in secrecy, a leaked spy image reveals an elegant all-black interior theme that exudes a feeling of sophistication, highlights the report. The vehicle is set to feature a four-spoke multifunction steering wheel, and there are rumors circulating that it will include a fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging capabilities, and a spacious touchscreen infotainment system.

In the realm of safety features, Hyundai is reportedly poised to provide an extensive array of equipment for the enhanced SUV, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, and a 360-degree parking camera. There's also an anticipation of potentially integrating an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Echoing the current model, the interior space is expected to remain capacious and accommodating, catering comfortably to five adults.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to retain the existing 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engines. However, the current 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine is likely to be substituted with the new 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which is also featured in the new Verna. Transmission choices will encompass a 6-speed manual, 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT), continuously variable transmission (CVT), 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).