New Hyundai Creta, i10 coming by 2027: Bigger SUV, Kia-shared platform and more

Hyundai Motor India is preparing to bring new-generation versions of two of its important models, the Creta and i10, to the Indian market by 2027. Both models will be significant in the company's next growth stage, as it communicated its plans for the future of its products at the CEO Investor Day in 2026.

The Creta will likely be available first, and the new i10 is coming towards the end of 2027. Hyundai did not announce all the details, but testing of the next-generation Creta in India has provided some hints as to its design, size, and technology. The SUV may also be one of Hyundai's flagship hybrid models in India.

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Next-gen Hyundai Creta to get bigger, bolder design The Hyundai Creta (SX3) is the third generation of the car and is expected to receive a complete redesign. The SUV reportedly could be based on Hyundai-Kia's newer K3 platform, which also underpins the latest Kia Seltos.

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Test vehicles spotted in India indicate a more upright, boxier design. It may also be longer than the previous model and have a longer wheelbase, which could increase cabin space. The front end is expected to be straighter, with larger alloy wheels and a wider stance, giving the SUV a more impressive road presence.

The new Creta is likely to keep Hyundai's 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines the same. This could continue with the manual/automatic gearbox options.

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Strong hybrid could be the biggest change The biggest improvement might be a potent hybrid system. Creta is getting closer to hybrid, and the upcoming Kia Seltos going hybrid is much like Creta's hybrid tech approach in India.

Kia has already announced that its hybrid Seltos will be available in India by 2027. If Hyundai adopts a comparable feature for the Creta, it could be a big selling point, as customers seek to cut fuel consumption without going all in on EVs

A hybrid Creta may even hold special significance for Hyundai, in our opinion. It would provide an alternative to traditional petrol SUVs and outright electric vehicles, and would address the issue of charging stations.

New Hyundai i10 to follow It is likely that the next-generation i10 will also be completely redesigned. Hyundai may transfer the hatchback to a more modern platform and introduce a number of new technologies and safety equipment.

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The engine selection will probably stay the same. The CNG version of the 69bhp engine and the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol variant (83bhp) could remain available. Both manual and AMT transmissions are likely to be available.

Hyundai's 2027 product push

The next Creta and the upcoming i10 will make quite a significant change to two very different segments. The Creta's hybrid capabilities may be the more interesting feature of its design, while the i10 will have to incorporate new technologies to stay competitive on price.

The two new-generation models could boost Hyundai's position in India's fast-changing passenger vehicle segment if the pricing is right.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.