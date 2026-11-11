New Hyundai Creta interiors spied: Bigger cabin, Pleos infotainment system and more; check features, key details

Hyundai appears to be preparing a substantial upgrade to one of its best-known SUVs, with the next-generation Creta spotted testing in India and its redesigned interiors offering a glimpse of what buyers could expect. The latest spy shots reveal a larger infotainment display, a new dashboard layout, a redesigned steering wheel and additional comfort features, suggesting that the automaker is looking to make the SUV more premium and spacious.

The India-spec test vehicle was spotted with heavy camouflage covering its exterior, but footage of the cabin has revealed several changes. The upcoming model, expected to arrive in 2027, could also grow in dimensions and receive an updated technology package, according to RushLane.

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New Hyundai Creta interiors: What's changing? One of the biggest highlights is the redesigned dashboard, which appears to feature a large central infotainment touchscreen alongside a slim, horizontally positioned digital driver's display. The setup hints at the possibility of Hyundai's Pleos Connect infotainment system, although the company has not officially confirmed its availability in the India-spec Creta.

The SUV also appears to get a new steering wheel design, while the cabin follows a light-colour theme with off-white and grey finishes across the dashboard, seats and door panels. The centre console has been redesigned with a floating layout, two cup holders and an extended front armrest.

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Another notable detail is the appearance of controls for the front passenger seat's Boss Mode. The function allows rear-seat occupants to adjust the front passenger seat to create additional legroom. Electrically adjustable front seats are also expected, potentially making the cabin more comfortable for both front and rear passengers.

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The rear section appears to retain features such as air-conditioning vents and a centre armrest with cup holders. The larger dimensions of the upcoming SUV could also translate into improved rear-seat space, although Hyundai has not disclosed the cabin measurements.

More features expected in the next-generation Hyundai Creta Apart from the cabin changes, the next-generation Creta could receive a wider range of equipment, including ventilated seats, reclining rear seats, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Other expected exterior updates include a redesigned grille, revised LED lighting, a clamshell-style bonnet and larger alloy wheels. The test vehicle's camouflage, however, makes it difficult to establish the final production design.

According to Autocar India, the new Creta is expected to move to Hyundai Motor Group's K3 platform, which also underpins the next-generation Kia Seltos. The platform change could allow the SUV to grow in size and offer better cabin packaging.

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New Hyundai Creta engine options: Will it get a hybrid powertrain? The upcoming Creta is expected to retain the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. These engines currently produce 115 PS, 160 PS and 116 PS, respectively.

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However, a major potential addition is a strong-hybrid powertrain based on a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The hybrid option is reportedly being developed for the next-generation Creta and could be introduced alongside the Kia Seltos hybrid. Hyundai has not officially confirmed the powertrain specifications or launch timeline.

New Hyundai Creta launch timeline The next-generation Hyundai Creta is expected to make its India debut in 2027, with reports pointing towards a possible mid-2027 launch. The company has not announced an official launch date or disclosed the final specifications and prices.

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The redesigned cabin, potentially larger dimensions, updated infotainment technology and possible hybrid powertrain could help Hyundai strengthen the Creta's position in India's competitive midsize SUV segment.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X