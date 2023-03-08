New Hyundai Kona Electric boasts two battery options and up to 490 km of driving

New Hyundai Kona Electric boasts two battery options and up to 490 km of driving2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 02:25 PM IST
- The upcoming second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric will feature a standard model with a 48.4 kWh lithium battery pack, offering a range of 342 km on a single charge. Additionally, the Long Range variant of the Kona Electric will be equipped with a larger 65.4 kWh battery pack, enabling it to run for up to 490 km on a single charge.
Hyundai has revealed the powertrain specifications for the new Kona Electric, following a bold design preview in December 2022. This comes after the Korean auto giant previously disclosed details for the petrol and hybrid variants of the subcompact crossover in January 2023. The pure electric version of the Kona will offer two battery pack options: Standard and Long Range.
