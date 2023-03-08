New Hyundai Kona Electric boasts two battery options and up to 490 km of driving

Hyundai has revealed the powertrain specifications for the new Kona Electric, following a bold design preview in December 2022. This comes after the Korean auto giant previously disclosed details for the petrol and hybrid variants of the subcompact crossover in January 2023. The pure electric version of the Kona will offer two battery pack options: Standard and Long Range.

The upcoming second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric will feature a standard model with a 48.4 kWh lithium battery pack, offering a range of 342 km on a single charge. Additionally, the Long Range variant of the Kona Electric will be equipped with a larger 65.4 kWh battery pack, enabling it to run for up to 490 km on a single charge.

According to Hyundai, both the Standard and Long Range versions of the new Kona Electric will feature a front axle-mounted electric motor, producing 154 hp and 214 hp of peak power, respectively. Both variants are said to generate a peak torque of 255 Nm.

As per the Korean company, the Long Range variant of the new Kona Electric can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 41 minutes using a fast charger, though the maximum charging rate has not been disclosed. The automaker has also claimed that the vehicle features battery preconditioning to ensure safe charging and optimal range performance in cold weather conditions. Additionally, the Kona Electric has a heated charging door that can function in temperatures as low as 30 degrees Celsius. Hyundai also states that the new Kona Electric has an i-Pedal driving mode, allowing for one-pedal driving.

The new generation Hyundai Kona Electric also features an intelligent regenerative system that automatically adjusts the amount of regenerative braking based on the information from the forward traffic flow. In addition to this, it also boasts Vehicl-to-Load (V2L) technology that allows for the internal and external charging of electrical devices and home appliances using the stored energy of the EV.

The second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric is claimed to be one of the largest subcompact cars by the South Korean automaker. Measuring 4,355 mm in length, it is 150 mm longer than its predecessor, 25 mm wider at 1,855 mm, and has a 60 mm longer wheelbase at 2,660 mm. The new Kona Electric is slightly taller than the previous model at 1,575 mm. According to Hyundai, the larger dimensions of the new model have led to a more spacious cabin, offering enhanced comfort to the occupants.

In addition, the Kona Electric offers a range of tech-focused features such as a dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screen with a floating horizontal C-Pad and a 12-inch head-up display (HUD). The car also has driver controls located around the steering wheel for ease of use. Other features include a Surround View Monitor that provides a video feed of the vehicle's surroundings, a premium Bose sound system, and Over-the-Air (OTA) software update capabilities.