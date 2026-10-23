New Hyundai Tucson launched in South Korea with hybrid, 9 airbags and ADAS; India plans unconfirmed

Hyundai has launched the fifth-generation Tucson in South Korea, with updated styling, new hybrid technology and a longer list of safety features. Reports say 15,045 customers pre-ordered the SUV on its debut day, 22 October 2026. It comes in four variants: H-Pick, Exclusive, XRT and Inspiration.

The new Tucson is offered with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid. Prices in South Korea start at KRW 31.4 million (about ₹22.47 lakh) for the petrol and KRW 36.15 million (about ₹26.12 lakh) for the hybrid, after tax benefits. Hyundai has not said whether the new model will come to India, where the Tucson has already been discontinued.

New Hyundai Tucson: Design and dimensions

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The fifth-generation Tucson follows Hyundai’s Art of Steel design language, with a squarer body and redesigned front and rear lighting. The long-wheelbase version in Korea measures 4,700 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width and 1,685 mm in height. Its 2,785 mm wheelbase is 30 mm longer than before.

According to launch details, the rear doors now open up to 83 degrees and second-row headroom has increased by 29 mm. The SUV rides on 18-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels, depending on the variant.

New Hyundai Tucson: Engine and hybrid technology

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An eight-speed automatic transmission is mated to the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine. The hybrid version comes with a six-speed automatic transmission with regenerative braking. It is also equipped with Hyundai's e-Motion Drive, which includes e-Dynamic Drive and e-Comfort Drive.

Some models come equipped with all-wheel drive and rough-road driving modes. Hyundai has not shared details of the powertrains for the new SUV in India.

New Hyundai Tucson: Features and technology The H-Pick comes with a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, Pleos Connect software, wireless smartphone connectivity, over-the-air updates and Bluelink connected-car technology. Top-level variants include a 17-inch Pleos Connect display, Digital Key 2, a head-up display and dual wireless smartphone chargers.

Other options include ventilated front seats, heated back seats, relaxation seats, a panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Nine airbags and ADAS safety features A major feature of the new Tucson is safety, as the Korean-market entry-level version has nine airbags as standard fit-out. The SUV's driver assistance package also features Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist 2, lane-departure prevention, blind-spot monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.