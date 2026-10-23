New Hyundai Tucson launched in South Korea with hybrid, 9 airbags and ADAS; India plans unconfirmed

Hyundai has launched the fifth-generation Tucson in South Korea, with updated styling, new hybrid technology and a longer list of safety features. Reports say 15,045 customers pre-ordered the SUV on its debut day, 22 October 2026. It comes in four variants: H-Pick, Exclusive, XRT and Inspiration.

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The new Tucson is offered with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid. Prices in South Korea start at KRW 31.4 million (about ₹22.47 lakh) for the petrol and KRW 36.15 million (about ₹26.12 lakh) for the hybrid, after tax benefits. Hyundai has not said whether the new model will come to India, where the Tucson has already been discontinued.

New Hyundai Tucson: Design and dimensions

Hyundai Tucson launch.

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The fifth-generation Tucson follows Hyundai’s Art of Steel design language, with a squarer body and redesigned front and rear lighting. The long-wheelbase version in Korea measures 4,700 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width and 1,685 mm in height. Its 2,785 mm wheelbase is 30 mm longer than before.

According to launch details, the rear doors now open up to 83 degrees and second-row headroom has increased by 29 mm. The SUV rides on 18-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels, depending on the variant.

New Hyundai Tucson: Engine and hybrid technology

Hyundai Tucson launch.

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An eight-speed automatic transmission is mated to the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine. The hybrid version comes with a six-speed automatic transmission with regenerative braking. It is also equipped with Hyundai's e-Motion Drive, which includes e-Dynamic Drive and e-Comfort Drive.

Some models come equipped with all-wheel drive and rough-road driving modes. Hyundai has not shared details of the powertrains for the new SUV in India.

New Hyundai Tucson: Features and technology The H-Pick comes with a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, Pleos Connect software, wireless smartphone connectivity, over-the-air updates and Bluelink connected-car technology. Top-level variants include a 17-inch Pleos Connect display, Digital Key 2, a head-up display and dual wireless smartphone chargers.

Other options include ventilated front seats, heated back seats, relaxation seats, a panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

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Nine airbags and ADAS safety features A major feature of the new Tucson is safety, as the Korean-market entry-level version has nine airbags as standard fit-out. The SUV's driver assistance package also features Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist 2, lane-departure prevention, blind-spot monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.

Other systems include driver attention monitoring, Safe Exit Warning, Highway Driving Assist, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go. The advanced models also have Memory Reverse Assist, which memorises the path the car takes when parking in a tight space and guides it in reverse accordingly.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.