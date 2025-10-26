New Hyundai Venue vs Old Venue: Dimensions, features, design and more compared

Hyundai India has unveiled the much-anticipated second-generation Venue compact SUV ahead of its official price announcement on 4 November. The new model introduces a bolder, more global design and a significantly upgraded interior, while retaining the same engine options as the outgoing Venue.

Old vs New Hyundai Venue: Key differences Compared with the previous model, the 2026 Venue is larger and more imposing. It is 48 mm taller, 30 mm wider, and has a 20 mm longer wheelbase, giving it a more confident road presence and slightly more interior space. The higher stance and addition of a rear quarter glass section add to the SUV’s premium feel. These dimensional updates make the new Venue feel more robust and substantial on the road than its predecessor.

Looks and design The exterior of the new Venue retains the familiar silhouette of the old model but replaces its soft, rounded edges with a more upright and muscular design. At the front, a full-width LED light bar stretches across the bonnet, connecting redesigned quad LED headlamps. The grille has been widened and now features a chunkier pattern, complemented by a silver-accented bumper. From the side, squared-off wheel arches, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and thicker cladding along the sills enhance the SUV’s rugged character. At the rear, a connected LED light strip joins block-pattern taillamps, while a reshaped bumper with sporty detailing completes the refreshed look.

Interior and features Inside, the cabin of the new Venue is markedly more modern and tech-centric compared with the outgoing model. A single curved glass panel integrates two 12.3-inch displays – one for the digital instrument cluster and another for the infotainment system. The dashboard has been redesigned with slim, horizontal air vents replacing the old circular units, while the three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with backlit elements adds a premium touch. Climate controls have transitioned to a touch-based interface, further enhancing the futuristic feel of the cabin.

Hyundai has also upgraded comfort and convenience features. Rear seats now offer a two-step recline function and window sunshades, while the longer wheelbase and wider rear doors improve legroom and ease of access. The redesigned centre console accommodates controls for ventilated seats, drive and traction modes, and an electronic parking brake – all firsts for the Venue. Additional enhancements include front parking sensors and ambient lighting around the dashboard and console, making the interior more user-friendly and sophisticated than the old model.

Engine options and performance The powertrain lineup remains unchanged from the previous generation. Buyers can choose from a 1.2-litre petrol manual, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol available with either iMT or DCT, or a 1.5-litre diesel in manual or automatic variants. While performance figures are largely expected to remain the same, Hyundai may have applied minor refinements for a smoother driving experience.