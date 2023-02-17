New Hyundai Verna launching on THIS date in India
- Hyundai has already opened the bookings of the upcoming sedan. Those interested can pre-book the new Hyundai Verna by paying a token amount of ₹25,000.
Hyundai Motor India has announced that the next-generation Hyundai Verna will debut in India on March 21. The automaker has already opened the bookings of the upcoming sedan. Those interested can pre-book the new Hyundai Verna by paying a token amount of ₹25,000.
