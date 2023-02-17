Hyundai Motor India has announced that the next-generation Hyundai Verna will debut in India on March 21. The automaker has already opened the bookings of the upcoming sedan. Those interested can pre-book the new Hyundai Verna by paying a token amount of ₹25,000.

Buyers can also visit the company’s official website along with Hyundai dealerships across the country to pre book the car. Hyundai has also confirmed some features of the upcoming sedan car.

New Hyundai Verna powertrain options

The all-new Hyundai Verna will be offered with 4 powertrain options. The company says that it will introduce a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine with 6MT and 7DCT. The 1.5 MPi Petrol engine will be available with 6MT and IVT. Hyundai India says that all powertrains are RDE-compliant and eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready.

“The range of powertrains will ensure customer delight with superior driving performance," the company said in a statement.

Customers can choose from a range of 4 variants that include EX, S, SX and SX(O).

New Hyundai Verna colour variants

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be available in 7 Monotone and 2 Dual tone exterior colour options including the 3 new monotone colours - Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive).

Commenting on the commencement of bookings for the all-new Hyundai VERNA, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for the next generation of our iconic sedan – the all-new Hyundai VERNA. With a strong cult following across diverse geographies of India, VERNA has a resilient legacy of 16 years, garnering over 4.6 lakh happy customers. The all-new Hyundai VERNA is set to enthral customers with superior performance and deliver a thrilling driving experience like never before. We are certain this benchmark sedan from Hyundai will elevate our customer aspirations and drive a strong resurgence in this segment."