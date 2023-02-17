New Hyundai Verna launching on THIS date in India

Commenting on the commencement of bookings for the all-new Hyundai VERNA, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for the next generation of our iconic sedan – the all-new Hyundai VERNA. With a strong cult following across diverse geographies of India, VERNA has a resilient legacy of 16 years, garnering over 4.6 lakh happy customers. The all-new Hyundai VERNA is set to enthral customers with superior performance and deliver a thrilling driving experience like never before. We are certain this benchmark sedan from Hyundai will elevate our customer aspirations and drive a strong resurgence in this segment."