Jawa Motorcycles has recently introduced the Black Mirror variant, the top-end version of the 42 Bobber, with an ex-showroom price of ₹2.25 lakh. Bookings for the 42 Bobber Black Mirror are now available at Jawa dealerships. In addition to cosmetic updates, the manufacturer has also enhanced and reintroduced the engine.

The 42 Bobber Black Mirror features a chrome fuel tank that elevates the motorcycle's aesthetics. Additionally, the 42 Bobber now boasts dual-tone alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tires. The gear and engine covers have also undergone a redesign. Meanwhile, the side panel maintains its black finish and prominently displays the "42 Bobber" label.

In addition to these updates, Jawa Motorcycles has implemented mechanical modifications to the bike. Notably, the throttle body size has been enlarged from 33 mm to 38 mm. Furthermore, the idling RPM has been lowered from 1,500 to 1,350, and the fuel map has undergone revisions. The rear monoshock has also been adjusted to enhance the motorcycle's ride quality.

The engine remains unchanged, featuring a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder configuration capable of delivering 29.49 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 32.7 Nm. It continues to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox, now equipped with a slip and assist clutch.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, spoke about the launch, mentioning, “With the successful launch of Jawa 42 Bobber last year, we further strengthened our dominance in the Bobber segment. The Bobber stable from our factory custom portfolio has enjoyed an ardent fan following from the riding community in India. The kind of love we received for the 42 Bobber made us push our boundaries in design and engineering to deliver the all new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror. Bobbers embody the essence of individuality and distinctiveness; they are an emotional purchase and the new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror is a fine example of why Bobbers are so special. The meticulous attention to detail, combined with the unique design language, makes it a true standout."