New Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched in India at Rs. 2.25 lakh1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Jawa Motorcycles introduces the Black Mirror variant of the 42 Bobber, featuring cosmetic and mechanical updates.
Jawa Motorcycles has recently introduced the Black Mirror variant, the top-end version of the 42 Bobber, with an ex-showroom price of ₹2.25 lakh. Bookings for the 42 Bobber Black Mirror are now available at Jawa dealerships. In addition to cosmetic updates, the manufacturer has also enhanced and reintroduced the engine.