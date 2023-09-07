New Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched in India at Rs. 2.25 lakh

Jawa Motorcycles has recently introduced the Black Mirror variant, the top-end version of the 42 Bobber, with an ex-showroom price of ₹2.25 lakh. Bookings for the 42 Bobber Black Mirror are now available at Jawa dealerships. In addition to cosmetic updates, the manufacturer has also enhanced and reintroduced the engine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 42 Bobber Black Mirror features a chrome fuel tank that elevates the motorcycle's aesthetics. Additionally, the 42 Bobber now boasts dual-tone alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tires. The gear and engine covers have also undergone a redesign. Meanwhile, the side panel maintains its black finish and prominently displays the "42 Bobber" label.

In addition to these updates, Jawa Motorcycles has implemented mechanical modifications to the bike. Notably, the throttle body size has been enlarged from 33 mm to 38 mm. Furthermore, the idling RPM has been lowered from 1,500 to 1,350, and the fuel map has undergone revisions. The rear monoshock has also been adjusted to enhance the motorcycle's ride quality.

The engine remains unchanged, featuring a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder configuration capable of delivering 29.49 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 32.7 Nm. It continues to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox, now equipped with a slip and assist clutch.