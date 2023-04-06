New Jeep Wrangler flaunts a smaller grille, larger touchscreen. Check what's new2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 03:33 PM IST
- In the latest Wrangler model, the iconic seven-slat radiator grille has undergone a revamp, resulting in a smaller and more compact design.
Jeep has recently released an updated version of its flagship Wrangler SUV, featuring improved capability, technology, and features, as it competes against the new Ford Bronco for off-road buyers. The iconic US SUV manufacturer, which is owned by the Stellantis group, revealed the latest Jeep Wrangler at the New York International Auto Show. The new Wrangler boasts advanced technology, enhanced features, and a refreshed design aimed at giving it a more appealing and modern look.
