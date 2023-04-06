Jeep has recently released an updated version of its flagship Wrangler SUV, featuring improved capability, technology, and features, as it competes against the new Ford Bronco for off-road buyers. The iconic US SUV manufacturer, which is owned by the Stellantis group, revealed the latest Jeep Wrangler at the New York International Auto Show. The new Wrangler boasts advanced technology, enhanced features, and a refreshed design aimed at giving it a more appealing and modern look.

Introduced back in late 2017, the current generation Jeep Wrangler is now five years old. With the recent introduction of the revamped Bronco by Ford, Jeep faces a significant competitor in the SUV market. Therefore, keeping its flagship model up-to-date has become a top priority for Jeep. While the latest version of the Wrangler is only a minor facelift, several modifications have been made to the SUV to improve its overall appeal.

In the latest Wrangler model, the iconic seven-slat radiator grille has undergone a revamp, resulting in a smaller and more compact design. Nevertheless, the grille still accommodates the seven slats, albeit in a thinner form. According to the automaker, the updated slats are intended to enhance engine cooling performance. Additionally, the new grille now offers a built-in space for a Warn winch, which is available in Rubicon models straight from the factory.

The SUV provides a variety of wheel options, spanning from 17-inch to 20-inch rims. Furthermore, the Wrangler is available with both hard and soft roof options, and a Sky One-Touch powertop is also available. Another notable addition to the latest Wrangler is the windshield-integrated stealth antenna, which is intended to boost aerodynamic efficiency.

View Full Image The latest Wrangler has been updated with new trim options. (HT AUTO)

Moving to the interior, the latest Wrangler model features a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system as a standard feature, complete with the Uconnect 5 system. In a departure from its predecessor, the circular climate control vents located at the centre of the dashboard have been replaced with smaller rectangular vents situated below the screen. However, round vents are still present at the corners, while the rest of the cabin maintains its previous design.

The latest Wrangler has been updated with new trim options. The Sports S 4xe, for instance, features a plug-in hybrid system and an assortment of driver-assist systems. On the other hand, the Rubicon X model comes with more advanced technology and improved capability, including 12-way power front seats, an Alpine stereo system with nine speakers, Nappa leather seats, integrated off-road cameras, steel bumpers, a full-time transfer case, and 35-inch tires, among other features. Despite the changes, the powertrain options and specifications for the Wrangler facelift remain unchanged.