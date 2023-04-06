New Jeep Wrangler flaunts a smaller grille, larger touchscreen. Check what's new

Introduced back in late 2017, the current generation Jeep Wrangler is now five years old. With the recent introduction of the revamped Bronco by Ford, Jeep faces a significant competitor in the SUV market. Therefore, keeping its flagship model up-to-date has become a top priority for Jeep. While the latest version of the Wrangler is only a minor facelift, several modifications have been made to the SUV to improve its overall appeal.