India Kawasaki Motor has released a teaser on its social media platforms, teasing the launch of a new motorcycle at the upcoming 2023 India Bike Week (IBW).

Although the specific details of the new model remain undisclosed, the teaser, featuring a partially revealed wheel, suggests a potential comeback of the Eliminator in a fresh iteration. Having made its global debut earlier this year, the Kawasaki Eliminator 450 continues to maintain a dedicated fan base in the Indian market.

The introduction of the Kawasaki Eliminator 450 signifies a nostalgic return for the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer in India. This marks a full circle, considering that the bike was previously available in India through the Bajaj-Kawasaki partnership. The Eliminator nameplate has a rich history dating back to 1985 when it featured a 900 cc inline four-cylinder engine.

Additionally, a limited production of a 1,000 cc version was also undertaken. Over the years, Kawasaki introduced various iterations of the Eliminator with engine configurations ranging from 750, 600, 400, 250, 175, to 125 cc, maintaining its presence in the market until the late 2000s. In India, the Kawasaki Eliminator 175 eventually evolved into the Bajaj Avenger 180 with the DTS-i engine.

The 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator 450 marks a rejuvenation of the motorcycle, and it is slated to occupy a position below the Vulcan S in the brand's lineup. Sporting an all-black aesthetic, the cruiser features a distinctive design with a round LED headlamp, a voluminous fuel tank, low-set split seats, and an exposed frame. The cruiser's relaxed riding position is facilitated by forward-set footpegs and a wide handlebar. Notably, the blacked-out finish is applied to the engine casing, chassis, and alloy wheels, while the headlamp cowl adds a contrasting touch with its body-colored finish.

Speaking of the engine, the Kawasaki Eliminator 450 is equipped with a 451 cc parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 44.7 bhp at 9000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. This powerplant is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle features 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels, complemented by 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. In terms of braking, it is equipped with a 310 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc brake setup, incorporating dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. The kerb weight of the Eliminator stands at 176 kg.

In the UK, the Kawasaki Eliminator 450 is labeled as the 'Eliminator 500,' and it remains to be seen which nomenclature will be adopted for the Indian market. Anticipated pricing is in the vicinity of ₹5.5 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it between the Ninja 400 and Z650 in the brand's product range. In the same segment, the parallel-twin model will face competition from the Keeway V302C V-Twin.

