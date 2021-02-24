New Kawasaki Ninja 300 revealed, launch expected soon

Kawasaki has unveiled the new Ninja 300 . However, the company has not revealed any launch details for the bike. The image of the Ninja 300 was shared from the company’s social media account. Since the bike has been revealed, we can expect an official launch date to be announced soon.

The new Ninja 300, by looking at the image released by the company, shows an all-new paint theme for the bike. The new Ninja 300 also seems to have new highlights and accents in red all across the bike. Apart from the new highlights and colours, the design of the new bike remains similar to the existing model.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is expected to feature a 296cc 4-stroke liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. The engine will be BS6 compliant which comes with a 6-speed transmission. The engine is expected to churn out 39PS of power at 11,000 rpm and with 27Nm torque at 10,000 rpm. In terms of architecture, the bike is expected to feature a tube diamond, steel frame.

The Ninja 300 is expected to price the bike higher than the existing version which currently sells at ₹2,98,000 (ex-showroom).

