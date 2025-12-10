New Kia Seltos booking begins tonight, launch on Jan 2: Top 5 facts for buyers

Kia India has taken the wrap off its most awaited car, the new generation Seltos. The new generation Kia Seltos, which broke cover on December 10, will be launched on January 2, 2026. The SUV has received a plethora of updates at the exterior and inside the cabin. The significant design overhaul has given the SUV a stronger road presence.

Kia Seltos was the first car of the brand in the Indian market and since its inception in the country, the SUV has remained the leading revenue churner for the brand. In fact, Seltos helped Kia to grab a sizeable share of the Indian market and its SUV segment as well, which is considered as one of the most competitive spaces in the country's passenger vehicle market. The second generation avatar of the Kia Seltos is expected to further boost the momentum.

If you are planning to buy the new-age Kia Seltos, here are the top five facts you must know about it.

New Kia Seltos: Booking and launch The new generation Kia Seltos will be available for booking from today itself, December 10. The SUV can be booked at a token amount of ₹25,000. Launch of the SUV will take place on January 2, 2026. It will be available in three engine choices and four variant options: HTE, HTK, HTX, GT-Line and X-Line.

New Kia Seltos: Bigger is better The second generation Kia Seltos has become bigger than the outgoing model. Its overall length has grown from 4,360 mm to 4,460 mm. The wheelbase has also grown to 2,690 mm, from the current model's 2,610 mm. This means, the SUV now offers more space inside the cabin for the occupants, ensuring better comfort than the current model. The SUV also comes with an increased width of 1,830 mm, and a height of 1,635 mm.

New Kia Seltos: What's new at exterior? The second generation Kia Seltos comes with a completely new front profile. It gets the latest tiger nose grille, in sync with Kia's contemporary design philosophy. Also, there is a new bumper. The major changes at the side profile include the flush fitting door handles and new aero-oriented alloy wheels, similar to the Kia Carens and Carens Clavis EV. The rear profile of the SUV comes with connected vertical taillights. Overall, the new generation Kia Seltos has received a fresh look with all the makeover touches.

New Kia Seltos: What's new inside the cabin? The new generation Kia Seltos comes sharing a host of features with the Kia Carens Clavis. Some of the key changes inside the cabin include a new centre console, a massive 12.3-inch dual displays comprising touchscreen infotainment system and a driver display, a revamped three-spoke steering wheel, and panoramic sunroof. Additionally, there is a reclining second row seat and a powered tailgate as new additions to the SUV. Other notable features include dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, a wireless mobile charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up display (HUD), powered driver seats, memory function ORVM, eight-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, smart proximity key unlock, etc.

New Kia Seltos: Engine choices remain same The new Kia Seltos, like the current model, will be offered in two petrol and a diesel engine choices. The petrol engine options include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor churning out a 113 bhp power and 144 Nm torque.. There will be another 1.5-lire turbocharged petrol motor that is capable of churning 158 bhp power and 253 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is common for both these engines, whilst the naturally aspirated one gets a iVT and the turbo-petrol unit a seven-speed DCT. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit producing 118 bhp power and 260 Nm torque. This engine will be available with transmission choices including a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.