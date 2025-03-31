New Kia Seltos coming in 2026 with premium cabin and smart features: Report

The much-anticipated second-generation Kia Seltos is expected to make its debut in the latter half of 2026, bringing with it a significant design revamp and an array of upgraded features, reported HT Auto.

Notably, this compact SUV, which has carved a niche for itself in the Indian market, is set to adopt a more upright and imposing front fascia, reminiscent of the Kia Telluride.

Evolved Exterior Design Recent spy images have given enthusiasts a glimpse of the upcoming Seltos' design, particularly its rear profile. Drawing inspiration from the Kia EV5, the SUV's tail lights are set to integrate modern electric vehicle styling cues with the traditional aesthetics of internal combustion engine models. The new design will feature elongated tail lights stretching from the point where the rear windows meet the boot, extending all the way to the bumper.

While the overall silhouette of the Seltos remains largely unchanged, the new iteration is expected to be slightly longer. This extension could translate into increased cabin or luggage space, enhancing practicality for users. Additionally, refreshed alloy wheel designs have been spotted, further hinting at a stylish update to the SUV’s exterior.

Contemporary Interior and Advanced Features The cabin of the second-generation Seltos is poised to receive a minimalist yet premium redesign, in line with Kia's latest models. The seats are anticipated to be more luxurious, potentially borrowing styling elements from the Kia EV9. Meanwhile, the rear seating area and door panels may feature a fresh design approach, offering improved comfort and a more refined aesthetic.

Among the most significant updates is the expected introduction of a triple-screen dashboard configuration. Reports suggest that the SUV may come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display of the same size, and a dedicated 5-inch climate control screen. This setup bears resemblance to that of the Kia Syros, further elevating the technological appeal of the new Seltos.