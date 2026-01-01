New Kia Seltos launching tomorrow. Top 5 facts we know

Kia Seltos is all set to receive a new generational update on January 2. With the first car launch of 2026, Kia is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian passenger vehicle market pie. The new generational Kia Seltos has already broken cover in India, revealing the key details. On January 2, Kia will announce the pricing of the SUV.

The new generation Kia Seltos comes with a plethora of changes across exterior and inside the cabin. The SUV is already available for booking, both online and offline, at a token amount of ₹25,000.

The midsize SUV category, where the Kia Seltos is positioned, is one of the most competitive segments of Indian passenger vehicle market. With the launch of the new generation Seltos, Kia is all set to further amplify the competition in this space.

Advertisement

Here is a quick look at the top five facts of the new generation Kia Seltos.

2026 Kia Seltos: New and bold design The 2026 Kia Seltos comes with a completely redesigned approach at the front profile. The new LED DRL signature, vertically positioned LED headlamps, completely revamped radiator grille, redesigned bumpers, new design alloy wheels, redesigned LED taillights altogether give this SUV a bolder and muscular appearance. Adding more zing to the Seltos is the new motorised flush fitting door handles, which is a completely new addition to the SUV.

2026 Kia Seltos: Larger and wider

Old Kia Seltos 2026 Kia Seltos Difference Length 4,365 mm 4,460 mm (+ 95 mm) Width 1,800 mm 1,830 mm (+ 30 mm) Height 1,645 mm 1,635 mm (- 10 mm) Wheelbase 2,610 mm 2,690 mm (+ 80 mm) Boot Space 433 litres 447 litres (+ 14 litres) Ground clearance 190 mm 200 mm (+ 10 mm)

The 2026 Kia Seltos is dimensionally larger and wider than the old model. It has become 95 mm longer, 30 mm wider, while the wheelbase has grown 80 mm, while it also offers 14-litres of additional boot space than the older model. New Seltos also gets 10 mm of extra ground clearance at 200 mm.

Advertisement

2026 Kia Seltos: Side parking sensors The 2026 Kia Seltos side parking sensors, along with the front and rear parking sensors. The side parking sensors detect obstacles on the sides of the SUV. This makes it easier for the driver to manoeuvre the vehicle in tight spaces and parking spots.

2026 Kia Seltos: Enhanced digital surface The 2026 Kia Seltos comes with enhanced digital surfaces inside the cabin, adding the premium tech quotient of the SUV. The new-gen Seltos gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system replacing the old model's smaller 10.25-inch touchscreen. Also, there is a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display in the new Seltos. Additionally, there is a 5.0-inch touchscreen panel on the centre console for climate control.

Advertisement