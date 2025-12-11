New Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Top-trims compared across features and tech

The second-generation Kia Seltos was unveiled on Wednesday with major updates inside and out, entering a fiercely competitive midsize SUV segment. One of its newest challengers is the recently relaunched Tata Sierra, a model that revives an iconic badge and arrives with a long list of modern features. With prices for both top trims still under wraps, here is how the top trims of the two SUVs stack up based on equipment and technology.

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Features Both SUVs now embrace full LED lighting, signalling a clear step up in premium appeal. However, the Tata Sierra offers a few practical advantages, including rear fog lamps and puddle lamps on all four doors, items missing on the new Seltos. Wheel sizes also differ, with the Sierra riding on larger 19-inch alloys compared with the Seltos’ 18-inch set.

Tata Sierra gets proportions that are more inclined towards SUVs positioned in the larger segment, than the models in its own category.

The Kia counters with a more advanced memory-linked ORVM adjustment that syncs with the driver’s seat settings, a feature the Sierra does not match. Beyond these differences, both models share common equipment such as flush-type door handles, roof rails and a rear spoiler.

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Interior and technology Inside, both SUVs present a sophisticated triple-screen layout anchored by a 12.3-inch infotainment display. The Sierra, however, takes the visual experience further by offering a 12.3-inch passenger screen, while the Seltos integrates a dedicated 5-inch HVAC display between the main touchscreen and its digital instrument cluster.

Kia holds an advantage in driver-focused technology. Its 12.3-inch instrument panel is larger, and the new Seltos is the only one to feature a head-up display (HUD) on its top variant. Seat adjustment is also more extensive in the Kia, offering a 10-way powered driver’s seat with lumbar support and welcome functions.

The Sierra, on the other hand, caters more to buyers who prioritise comfort. It adds convenience features such as an air purifier, a cooled glovebox and a more robust 12-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, which is likely to deliver a richer experience than the Seltos’ 8-speaker Bose setup. Both SUVs still share key amenities including ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone integration and support for over-the-air updates.

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Driving technology When it comes to driving aids, both models are evenly matched in many respects, offering paddle shifters, adaptive cruise control and idle start/stop. However, the Seltos provides a broader selection of drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport, versus the Sierra’s City and Sport options. Terrain modes differ in naming, though both cover a range of off-road and slippery-surface conditions.

Safety equipment is largely on par. Both SUVs are equipped with six airbags, Level 2 ADAS suites, a 360-degree camera, ESC, traction control and all-wheel disc brakes. Hill-start assist and hill-descent control are also standard, making them evenly matched in this department. ( Kia India )

Safety equipment is largely on par. Both SUVs are equipped with six airbags, Level 2 ADAS suites, a 360-degree camera, ESC, traction control and all-wheel disc brakes. Hill-start assist and hill-descent control are also standard, making them evenly matched in this department.

Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra: Which one should you choose? Without pricing, it is difficult to declare a definitive winner. However, based purely on features, the Tata Sierra gains a slight upper hand thanks to its richer comfort features, additional passenger display, improved audio system and extra convenience touches such as a cooled glovebox and air purifier. The Seltos fights back with superior driver-oriented technology, more advanced seat adjustability and a head-up display.