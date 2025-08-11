New KTM 160 Duke launched in India: Price, engine, features, deliveries and more details

KTM India has launched the 160 Duke in the domestic market, priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle becomes the brand’s new entry point in India, positioned below the 200 Duke.

Advertisement

This launch comes after KTM discontinued the 125 Duke in March 2025. The company’s current Indian line-up now includes the 1390 Super Duke R, 890 Duke R, 390 Duke, 250 Duke, 200 Duke and the newly launched 160 Duke. Deliveries for the 160 Duke are scheduled to begin on 12 August.

Design and features

The 160 Duke follows KTM’s established design cues, featuring a sharp fuel tank with extended shrouds, a compact tail section and the brand’s split LED headlamp. Race-inspired styling elements include an aggressive stance and aerodynamic detailing. The bike will be offered in two colour options – the familiar orange-and-black combination and a blue-and-white scheme with orange highlights.

A 5.0-inch LCD display is fitted as standard, offering smartphone pairing, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts and music control functions.

Advertisement

Engine and performance

Power comes from a 160 cc liquid-cooled engine based on the 200 Duke platform. The motor produces 18.74 bhp and 15.5 Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful motorcycles in its displacement category. This engine and chassis will also underpin the upcoming RC 160.

Advertisement

Also Read | In photos: KTM Duke bikes all set to hit the Indian roads with new colours

Suspension and braking

The motorcycle uses WP USD front forks with 138 mm of travel and a WP monoshock at the rear with 161 mm of travel. Braking hardware includes a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

KTM is offering the 160 Duke with a 10-year warranty and will provide multiple finance options for prospective buyers.