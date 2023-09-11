New KTM 390 Duke launched in India at ₹3.11 lakh. Check features and booking details1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 12:19 PM IST
KTM launches 2024 edition of 390 Duke motorcycle in India with enhanced engine and design features.
KTM has officially introduced the 2024 edition of the 390 Duke motorcycle in India. This latest model is now available for purchase at an ex-showroom price of ₹3.11 lakh. Interested buyers can reserve their 2024 KTM 390 Duke by placing a booking on the manufacturer's official website, requiring a token payment of ₹4,499.