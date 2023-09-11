KTM has officially introduced the 2024 edition of the 390 Duke motorcycle in India. This latest model is now available for purchase at an ex-showroom price of ₹3.11 lakh. Interested buyers can reserve their 2024 KTM 390 Duke by placing a booking on the manufacturer's official website, requiring a token payment of ₹4,499. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anticipated delivery of the 2024 KTM 390 Duke is set to commence prior to the onset of the festive season. Notably, this updated version of the 390 Duke boasts various enhancements, including a revamped engine and suspension configuration.

The new 390 Duke by KTM was recently unveiled on the international stage. It features a fresh steel trellis frame along with a redesigned sub-frame, both constructed from pressure die-cast aluminum. Additionally, the bike now sports a newly designed curved swingarm. It is offered in two distinct color choices: Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange Metallic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, the most significant enhancement found in the 2024 KTM 390 Duke motorcycle lies in its updated engine. The engine capacity has been expanded to 398 cc, resulting in a power output of 44.25 bhp and a peak torque of 39 Nm. The motorcycle retains its 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of design, the motorcycle has undergone a significant overhaul. In contrast to its previous sleek appearance, the 2024 390 Duke now boasts a more muscular aesthetic. Notable changes include prominent tank extensions, a redesigned headlamp with a larger Daytime Running Lamp, and a revamped rear section, which includes a new split seat configuration. Additionally, the exhaust is now positioned beneath the belly, and the monoshock features an offset placement.

The braking components on the 2024 390 Duke have been adopted from the RC 390, with the inclusion of lighter new rotors. The front disc measures 320 mm, while the rear disc comes in at 240 mm. The alloy wheels, sourced from the RC 390, are not only lighter but also feature a reduced number of spokes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}