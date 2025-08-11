New KTM Duke 160 teased ahead of India launch: Could this entry-level streetfighter be the brand’s most affordable yet?

KTM has officially confirmed the arrival of the Duke 160 in the Indian market, unveiling a fresh teaser that offers a first look at the upcoming motorcycle. Positioned below the Duke 200, the new model will likely become the Austrian manufacturer’s most affordable streetfighter in the country.

As per a Times Drive report, it is suggested that it could be an India-exclusive model, aimed at attracting riders stepping into the KTM brand for the first time.

Expected design and hardware While KTM has yet to reveal official specifications, the Duke 160 is expected to share its frame, suspension and several other components with the Duke 200. The teaser hints at upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock setup, equipment that would give it an edge in the segment.

The styling is likely to follow KTM’s sharp, aggressive design language, with angular body panels and a muscular fuel tank.

Engine and performance Power is expected to come from a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine supplied by Bajaj, KTM’s manufacturing partner in India. Early estimates point to an output of around 17 hp and 14.6 Nm of torque, matched to a six-speed gearbox. This setup is aimed at balancing city usability with spirited performance for weekend rides.

Features and equipment A full-LED lighting package is anticipated, along with a 5-inch bonded glass TFT instrument console offering Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Whether higher-end features such as a quickshifter or a slip-and-assist clutch will make it to the final production model remains uncertain.

