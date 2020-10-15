New Land Rover Defender launched in India: Price, availability, other details

Jaguar Land Rover has launched the Defender in India . The beefy SUV has been launched ahead of the festive season and is expected to revive the sales for the company. The Defender will be launched in two body styles in India.

The new SUV will start at a price of ₹73.98 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The Defender 90 will be a three-door variant. The second variant, Defender 110 will start at ₹79.94 lakh and it comes in a five-door variant. A PTI report suggests that deliveries for the Defender 110 have begun, while that of 90 will commence from the first quarter of FY22.

The company will be selling the new car through its 27 dealerships across the country. Land Rover will also offer customers a choice of 170 individual accessories and four distinct accessory packs.

The new Defender is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. For off-roading, Defender has a maximum approach angle of 38 degrees and a capability of water wading through a depth of 900 mm.

According to the company, it delivers a maximum towing capacity of 3,720 kg coupled with a roof load capacity of 168 kg.

The Defender also comes with electronic vehicle architecture supporting SOTA (Software-Over-The-Air). It allows customers to receive updates without visiting the retailer. The infotainment in the model includes a 25.4 cm touchscreen with navigation features.

"So far, under Land Rover, we had the Discovery product pillar and Range Rover product pillar available in India. With this launch, the third product pillar, Defender, is now available," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

This, in many ways, completes the Land Rover brand story, he added.

The new Defender will make its place in the hearts of many people with a curious mind, love for authentic adventures, passion for travel and who dare and wish to go above and beyond in life, Suri noted.

Such individuals transcend barriers of age, gender, profession, with their free-spirited nature and fearlessness, just like the new Defender, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via