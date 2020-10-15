New Land Rover Defender launched in India: Price, availability, other details

The new SUV will start at a price of ₹73.98 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The Defender 90 will be a three-door variant. The second variant, Defender 110 will start at ₹79.94 lakh and it comes in a five-door variant. A PTI report suggests that deliveries for the Defender 110 have begun, while that of 90 will commence from the first quarter of FY22.