New leak reveals Kia Sonet Facelift: Upgraded design, advanced tech and exciting features
Kia is set to unveil the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV with notable upgrades, including a revamped exterior with LED lights, a 10.2-inch touchscreen, level 1 ADAS technology, and various color options.
Kia is getting ready to introduce the refreshed model of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in the coming weeks. The South Korean car manufacturer is scheduled to showcase the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV at a Delhi event on December 14.
