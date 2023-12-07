Kia is getting ready to introduce the refreshed model of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in the coming weeks. The South Korean car manufacturer is scheduled to showcase the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV at a Delhi event on December 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The automaker has been providing glimpses of the significant modifications made to the SUV in its latest version. A leaked video on the forthcoming Sonet has now disclosed additional information about what can be anticipated from the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza competitor once it is officially available in showrooms.

Kia has released several teaser videos showcasing the imminent Sonet facelift SUV. The teasers indicate that the updated Sonet will feature a revamped front fascia, incorporating new LED headlights and DRL units, as well as updated LED taillights with a connected LED strip. Additionally, the SUV will sport redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of the interior, the upcoming Kia Sonet will showcase several interior enhancements. These comprise a fresh 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, identical to the one available in the new Seltos SUV. The upgraded digital driver display indicates the inclusion of level 1 ADAS technology in the Sonet, with an anticipated offering of approximately 10 ADAS features, including collision warning, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. This ADAS package is expected to be consistent with the one provided in the latest iteration of the Seltos SUV.

As per a leaked video posted on YouTube, the upcoming Sonet will provide a choice of 10 different colors, including a matte edition. It will introduce the new Pewter Olive exterior color theme, similar to the Seltos. The Sonet will also come equipped with features such as a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, three traction control modes, and an electrically-adjustable driver seat, among other amenities.

The upcoming Sonet will feature the same range of petrol and diesel engines. Available in six trims, the Sonet will offer three engine choices, including the 1.0-liter turbocharged unit. This engine will be paired with either Kia's six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT gearbox options. The smallest engine offered in the new Sonet, the 1.0-liter unit, can produce 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Kia will also continue offering the 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.