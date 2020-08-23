New Mahindra Thar undergoes vibration test. Check out the results

The Mahindra Thar 2020 has been the talk of the town since it was launched earlier this month. The company has revealed many new and interesting characteristics of the new Thar but some are being tested by reviewers and auto enthusiasts alike.

A recent tweet by Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra brings to light one such feature of the all new Thar. In the tweet, Anand Mahindra tagged a video by 91Wheels which showed a half full water bottle placed upside down on the dashboard of the new diesel Thar. The reviewer then turned on the engine and revved it for a few times but the inverted bottle remained stable throughout.

In reaction to the video, Anand Mahindra stated in the tweet, “Wonder if our R&D team ever used this test apart from all the other hi-tech testing equipment we deploy for vibration&harshness."

The test was done on a diesel version of Thar. Prior diesel models of the Thar were infamous for their high NVH levels. The new test seems to prove that Mahindra has made some major changes in order to make the Thar more city friendly.

The new Thar comes with two engine options and two transmission options as well. The car carries a BS-6 compliant 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine. The gearbox options includes a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission mated to a manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case.

This time Mahindra has also added some creature comforts with the new Thar to make it city friendly as well. The dashboard gets an all new 7.0-inch drizzle resistant screen for basic media options as well as to analyse important off-roading tech in the car. Mahindra is offering a slew of options with the Thar’s seating as well as form factor. The 226 mm ground clearance will help it slide through huge bumps.

It also gets important safety features such as ABS with EBD, dual airbags (driver, co-pilot seat), hill-hold and hill descent control, and ESP with rollover mitigation.

