OPEN APP

New Maruti 2022 Baleno in pictures: Know it in five steps only

5 Photos . Updated: 23 Feb 2022, 01:38 PM IST Livemint
  • Maruti Suzuki 2022 Baleno comes with six air bags
  • It comes in manual and AGS transmissions
Maruti Suzuki has today launched the facelift version of hatchback Baleno in India.
1/5Maruti Suzuki has today launched the facelift version of hatchback Baleno in India.
The 2022 Baleno has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has received over 25,000 bookings and the deliveries start from today.
2/5The 2022 Baleno has been priced at 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has received over 25,000 bookings and the deliveries start from today.
The Baleno 2022 comes with features like head-up Display, 360 view camera and a new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System with Advanced Voice Assist and Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS, and the Suzuki Connect with Alexa voice.
3/5The Baleno 2022 comes with features like head-up Display, 360 view camera and a new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System with Advanced Voice Assist and Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS, and the Suzuki Connect with Alexa voice.
The facelift Baleno comes with 6 air-bags, anti-hill control and many more such features for security. The 2022 Baleno gets wider front grill with the branding of Suzuki logo, DRL tail lamps and alloy wheels.
4/5The facelift Baleno comes with 6 air-bags, anti-hill control and many more such features for security. The 2022 Baleno gets wider front grill with the branding of Suzuki logo, DRL tail lamps and alloy wheels.
Baleno comes with Advanced KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine the offering 113Nm@4400rpm torque and peak power of 66kW@6000rpm. Baleno claims 22.35 km/l for the manual transmission variant and 22.94 km/l for the AGS variant.
5/5Baleno comes with Advanced KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine the offering 113Nm@4400rpm torque and peak power of 66kW@6000rpm. Baleno claims 22.35 km/l for the manual transmission variant and 22.94 km/l for the AGS variant.
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout