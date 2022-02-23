Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP

New Maruti 2022 Baleno in pictures: Know it in five steps only

5 Photos . Updated: 23 Feb 2022, 01:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Maruti Suzuki 2022 Baleno comes with six air bags
  • It comes in manual and AGS transmissions

1/5Maruti Suzuki has today launched the facelift version of hatchback Baleno in India.
<
2/5The 2022 Baleno has been priced at 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has received over 25,000 bookings and the deliveries start from today.
<
3/5The Baleno 2022 comes with features like head-up Display, 360 view camera and a new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System with Advanced Voice Assist and Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS, and the Suzuki Connect with Alexa voice.
<
4/5The facelift Baleno comes with 6 air-bags, anti-hill control and many more such features for security. The 2022 Baleno gets wider front grill with the branding of Suzuki logo, DRL tail lamps and alloy wheels.
<
5/5Baleno comes with Advanced KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine the offering 113Nm@4400rpm torque and peak power of 66kW@6000rpm. Baleno claims 22.35 km/l for the manual transmission variant and 22.94 km/l for the AGS variant.
<