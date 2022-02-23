Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Maruti 2022 Baleno in pictures: Know it in five steps only
5 Photos
Updated: 23 Feb 2022, 01:38 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki 2022 Baleno comes with six air bags It comes in manual and AGS transmissions
1/5Maruti Suzuki has today launched the facelift version of hatchback Baleno in India.
2/5The 2022 Baleno has been priced at ₹6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has received over 25,000 bookings and the deliveries start from today.
3/5The Baleno 2022 comes with features like head-up Display, 360 view camera and a new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System with Advanced Voice Assist and Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS, and the Suzuki Connect with Alexa voice.
4/5The facelift Baleno comes with 6 air-bags, anti-hill control and many more such features for security. The 2022 Baleno gets wider front grill with the branding of Suzuki logo, DRL tail lamps and alloy wheels.
5/5Baleno comes with Advanced KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine the offering 113Nm@4400rpm torque and peak power of 66kW@6000rpm. Baleno claims 22.35 km/l for the manual transmission variant and 22.94 km/l for the AGS variant.
