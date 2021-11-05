Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / New Maruti Celerio, 'India's most fuel efficient petrol car', launch next week. Check details

New Maruti Celerio, 'India's most fuel efficient petrol car', launch next week. Check details

The front fascia sports an all-new radiant grill with sharp chrome accents
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Livemint

The all-new Celerio can be booked with an initial amount of 11,000

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has commenced pre-launch bookings of all-new version of hatchback Celerio. The country's largest carmaker will launch the new Maruti Celerio in India on November 10.

The all-new Celerio can be booked with an initial amount of 11,000, the auto major said in a statement.  According to HT Auto, Maruti Suzuki has said that the new Celerio could deliver up to 26 kmpl of mileage.

"Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology, which helped democratise the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava noted.

The all-new Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder and the company is confident that the model will once again energise the compact segment, he added.

"Powered by next-gen K-Series engine with first in segment idle start-stop technology, the all-new Celerio will be the most fuel efficient petrol car in India," MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) CV Raman stated.

Carrying forward, the company's new design language, the Celerio with 3D organic sculpted design and with dynamic characters creates an unmistakable design impression, he added.

The front fascia sports an all-new radiant grill with sharp chrome accents combined with an aggressive headlamp that gives it a signature look, the company stated.

