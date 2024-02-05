New Maruti Dzire spotted testing: Here's what all to expect
Maruti Suzuki's Dzire sedan is undergoing testing for a facelift, with anticipated design alterations and interior updates. The new model will compete in the sub-compact sedan segment against rivals such as Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.
Maruti Suzuki, one of India's leading automotive manufacturers, is reportedly set to unveil significant updates to its popular Dzire sedan model this year. Amidst anticipation for the launch of the revamped Swift facelift hatchback, which recently debuted in Japan, Maruti's Dzire sedan has also been spotted undergoing testing, hinting at an imminent facelift, reported HT Auto.