New Maruti Dzire spotted testing: Here's what all to expect

Maruti Suzuki, one of India's leading automotive manufacturers, is reportedly set to unveil significant updates to its popular Dzire sedan model this year. Amidst anticipation for the launch of the revamped Swift facelift hatchback, which recently debuted in Japan, Maruti's Dzire sedan has also been spotted undergoing testing, hinting at an imminent facelift, reported HT Auto.

As per the report from the publication, the upcoming iteration of the Maruti Dzire is poised to reignite its competition in the sub-compact sedan segment, challenging rivals such as the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze. This anticipated release marks the first major facelift for India's top-selling model in its segment since 2016.

While maintaining its current dimensions, the new Dzire is likely to share its platform with the forthcoming Swift facelift, promising design enhancements akin to its hatchback counterpart. Anticipated alterations include refreshed LED headlight and taillight assemblies, updated bumpers and grille, as well as redesigned alloy wheels, though the overall silhouette appears largely unchanged, added the report.

Inside, the Dzire is expected to undergo interior updates, featuring a dual-tone theme and incorporating new infotainment and digital driver displays sourced from the revamped Swift. Additional amenities such as a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and seat ventilation are also anticipated to enhance the driving experience.

Under the hood, the Dzire facelift is expected to debut with the new Z-Series 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, offering 82 bhp of power and 108 Nm of peak torque. While marginally less powerful on paper compared to the existing 1.2-liter K Series engine, the new powertrain is anticipated to deliver improved fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki's current Dzire model is powered by a 1.2-liter K Series petrol engine, delivering 89 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque, with a fuel efficiency exceeding 22 kmpl.

As anticipation builds for the release of the facelifted Dzire sedan, enthusiasts and consumers alike await the unveiling of Maruti Suzuki's latest offering.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!