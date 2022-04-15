New Maruti Ertiga facelift launched: Price, features, engine and other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The new Ertiga will come with an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters, along with a host of new-age technology and convenience features such as Suzuki Connect and 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touch screen infotainment system, the company said
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced the launch new-generation version of its multi-purpose vehicle, Ertiga.
The launch also marks the tenth anniversary of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which pioneered and created the compact MPV segment in the country.
Introducing the Next-Gen Ertiga, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,“Ertiga’s launch 10 years ago was a significant moment in the Indian automobile industry, as it created a new segment that has been growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. With a decade long legacy, the country’s first compact MPV Ertiga has a special place in the Indian automobile industry. The Next-Gen Ertiga with advanced technology features will also come with a new engine and an all-new transmission. As it stays true to its brand vision of providing comfort, technology, and safety features, while being fuel-efficient for customers, the Next-Gen Ertiga will surely continue to be India’s go-to MPV. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will be widely embraced by our customers."
The Next-Gen K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8kW@6000rpm and a max torque of 136.8Nm@4400rpm. Available both in Petrol and CNG option, Next-Gen Ertiga offers an incredible mileage of 20.51 km/l (Petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG).
The Next-Gen Ertiga is equipped with 4 airbags (Driver, co-driver and Front Seat side), and ESP with Hill hold assist. Safety features such as Dual Front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, 2nd row ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert system, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder are equipped as standard fitment across all the variants.
The price of the new Ertiga is starting at ₹8.35 lakh LXi variant and going upto ₹12.79 lakh in the ZXiAT variant.
“The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, is now more stylish, elegant and comfortable. Powered by an all-new Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology and driven by an all-new advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters," the company said in a release.