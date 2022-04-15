New Maruti Ertiga facelift launched: Price, features, engine and other details

Introducing the Next-Gen Ertiga, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,“Ertiga’s launch 10 years ago was a significant moment in the Indian automobile industry, as it created a new segment that has been growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. With a decade long legacy, the country’s first compact MPV Ertiga has a special place in the Indian automobile industry. The Next-Gen Ertiga with advanced technology features will also come with a new engine and an all-new transmission. As it stays true to its brand vision of providing comfort, technology, and safety features, while being fuel-efficient for customers, the Next-Gen Ertiga will surely continue to be India’s go-to MPV. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will be widely embraced by our customers."