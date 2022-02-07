New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has commenced bookings for the new version of its premium hatchback Baleno .

“The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country. As an ode to today’s young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best. The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance." said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Booking amount

Customers can book the new Baleno with a payment of ₹11,000, the auto major said in a statement.

MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) CV Raman said that launched in 2015, Baleno has been a trendsetter with its design, premium interiors and convenient features.

"The new age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature 'Crafted Futurism' design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment.

“While working on the new age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive," he added.

New Baleno features

The new Baleno comes with various new features like the heads-up display (HUD). The car would be powered by the next generation K-Series petrol engine and also feature idle start-stop technology.

As ‘Tech Goes Bold’, the New Age Baleno with its advanced features promises to deliver an extraordinary experience to its customers. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from speedometer, climate control etc.

