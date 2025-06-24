New Maruti Suzuki Escudo SUV expected to launch soon: Here’s what to expect

Maruti Suzuki, long hailed as the ‘small car king’ of India, is now firmly tightening its grip on the SUV space. The automaker is reportedly preparing to expand its utility vehicle portfolio with a brand-new compact SUV, likely to be named the Maruti Suzuki Escudo.

According to industry sources and recent trademark filings, the Escudo is a moniker the company registered last year alongside “Torqnado”, reported HT Auto. Notably, Suzuki uses the Escudo name for the Vitara in markets like Japan. However, in the Indian context, the Escudo is expected to be a fresh product, tailored for local buyers and positioned strategically between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara.

Launch timeline and segment placement As per the publication, the new SUV is anticipated to arrive during the upcoming festive season, targeting one of the most competitive segments in the Indian car market. Upon launch, the Escudo will likely face off against popular contenders such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor. The vehicle could be retailed through Maruti Suzuki’s Arena dealership network.

Platform and Design Expectations Underpinning the Escudo will likely be Suzuki’s Global C platform, which also forms the basis of the Grand Vitara. However, the upcoming SUV is expected to feature some modifications, potentially a slightly extended wheelbase, to enhance cabin space and comfort. The styling and proportions could borrow cues from international Vitara models, but with distinct India-specific tweaks.

Inside, the Escudo could raise the bar for Maruti Suzuki offerings. Buyers can expect a redesigned dashboard featuring a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A fully digital instrument cluster, sunroof, and ventilated front seats are expected to feature in the higher variants, offering a more premium experience compared to existing Arena models.

Engine Options and Powertrains In line with Maruti Suzuki’s current powertrain strategy, the Escudo is likely to be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, already seen in the likes of the Ertiga, Brezza, and Grand Vitara. This motor could be paired with the brand’s mild-hybrid technology, aimed at improving fuel efficiency. Transmission duties will likely be handled by a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox, depending on the variant.

