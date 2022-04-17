New Maruti Suzuki MD Hisashi Takeuchi says multiple EV models planned for India

In its bid to catch up with competitors, Maruti Suzuki will launch multiple electric vehicles models in India. The company plans to launch its first EV model in 2025. To start with, the first EV will be rolled out from Suzuki Motor Gujarat's plant. “We are a little behind our competitors in introducing the (EV) model to the Indian market, but we see that still, the market demand for those EVs is limited. Actually, sales of EVs in the Indian market are still very, very limited," said the company's new Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, PTI reported.

