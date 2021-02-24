OPEN APP
The new front fascia of the Swift 2021 gets a new grille

New Maruti Suzuki Swift 2021 in pictures: Updated design, more powerful engine

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 04:18 PM IST Staff Writer

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the new Swift 2021 in India. The new Swift comes with an updated face, a more powerful engine, a few additions to the safety of the car and new colours as well.

The new Swift is equipped with the next generation of K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. The company claims that the Dual Jet technology (2 injectors per cylinder), coupled with Dual VVT (variable valve timing for both Intake and Exhaust valves) and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system result in higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions. the new K-series engine also offers an increased power output of 66KW@6000rpm.

The company claims it gets best-in-class fuel efficiency 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS
The car gets cruise control, coloured multi-information display and key sync auto foldable ORVM
The car gets an updated K-Series 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start Stop
The tail section of the car does not witness any substantial changes
The Swift get three new dual-tone colours
