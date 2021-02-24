New Maruti Suzuki Swift 2021 in pictures: Updated design, more powerful engine

The new Swift is equipped with the next generation of K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. The company claims that the Dual Jet technology (2 injectors per cylinder), coupled with Dual VVT (variable valve timing for both Intake and Exhaust valves) and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system result in higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions. the new K-series engine also offers an increased power output of 66KW@6000rpm.

