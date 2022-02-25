Maruti Suzuki WagonR, one of the highest-selling cars in the country, was launched today in an all-new avatar, India's biggest PV automaker Maruti Suzuki said. The LXI variant of New WagonR starts at ₹5,39,500 (Ex-showroom Delhi), while the top variant goes up to ₹6,81,000.

The New WagonR is powered by the advanced K-series dual jet, dual VVT engines with idle start-stop technology and comes in 1.0L and 1.2L powertrain options. “Its sporty exterior design, premium dual-tone interiors, new-age safety and convenience features, is poised to impress customers with its practical yet modern appeal," Maruti said.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki, said WagonR has the highest repeat purchase percentage in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio. "Over 1 in 4 WagonR customers replace it with a new WagonR. Over the years, Wagon R has become the choice of over 2.7 million families."

New features:

The New WagonR has new features like ISS in petrol variants and hill hold assist in AGS variants, which will enhance the driving experience.

The 17.78cm SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation comes with 4 speakers and is supported by cloud-based services.

Performance and fuel efficiency:

The New WagonR is powered by the advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engines with idle start-stop technology and comes in 1.0L and 1.2L Powertrain options.

The dual jet, dual VVT technology with cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) enable the vehicle to achieve higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions. Available in both petrol and S-CNG fuel options, Maruti Suzuki has said 1.0L engine delivers stellar fuel efficiency of 25.19 km/l in petrol (VXI AGS), higher by around 16 per cent from the outgoing model and 34.05 km/kg in S-CNG, higher by approximately 5 per cent from outgoing SCNG model.

As per the company, the factory-fitted S-CNG option is now available in both LXI and VXI variants, powered by 1.0L next-gen k-series dual jet, dual VVT engine.

View Full Image The New WagonR is powered by the advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engines

New WagonR promises safety:

The New WagonR promises enhanced safety for its occupants with the proven HEARTECT platform. Safety features including dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS), with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, high-speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants, the company said.

The New WagonR also comes powered with the hill-hold Assist in AGS variants and provides superior safety. This prevents the vehicle from rolling back on inclined slopes and in stop-start traffic conditions.

Price of New WagonR: (Ex-showroom Delhi)

View Full Image The New WagonR can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at fee starting from ₹ 12,300

KEY THINGS TO KNOW:

1) Powered by the advanced K-series engines with idle start-stop technology (ISS)

2) Dual-tone exteriors with sporty floating roof design and dynamic alloy wheels

3) New dual-tone interiors with beige and dark grey melange fabric, which complement the exterior looks

4) Hill hold to assist in AGS variants, 17.78cm (7") smart play studio with smartphone navigation and speakers

5) Approximately 16 per cent higher fuel-efficiency of 25.19** Km/l for 1.0L VXI AGS variant and 19 per cent higher fuel efficiency of 24.43** Km/l for 1.2L ZXI AGS variant than the outgoing model.

6) WagonR S-CNG is now also available in both LXI and VXI variants with the higher fuel efficiency of 34.05** Km/kg

7) New Tour H3 also launched in petrol and S-CNG variants exclusively for the passenger taxi segment

