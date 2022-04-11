Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for its premium MPV - the new XL6 sold through its NEXA range of dealerships. Maruti Suzuki has opened the bookings for the XL6 at ₹11,000, the automaker informed the indices in a regulatory filing.

Last week, the country's largest carmaker announced opening of bookings for the upcoming new generation version of its multi purpose vehicle, Ertiga.

The next-gen Ertiga, powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine with a smart hybrid technology, will be launched next week.

The company said it can be booked with a payment of ₹11,000.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA’s vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience. It appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication. We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers’."

