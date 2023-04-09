New Mercedes-Benz E-Class unveiling on April 25 with impressive upgrades.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch the latest generation of its globally acclaimed executive luxury sedan, the E-Class, on April 25, 2023. A teaser image of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been revealed, offering a sneak peek at what to anticipate. The E-Class remains one of the brand's top-selling models worldwide and is a bestseller in India. The upgraded model is anticipated to feature incremental advancements over its predecessor.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class retains its elegant appearance, with an extended profile view indicating updates to the headlamps and taillights. The new model is expected to resemble the latest generation S-Class, complete with wraparound LED taillights and sharper LED headlamps. Notably, the character line has been raised and now sits above the door handles, rather than cutting through them as seen in the current model. Additionally, the roofline is more sloping towards the rear, creating a notchback-style design.

This new E-Class is set to feature significant upgrades to its cabin, with an 11.9-inch screen from the C-Class expected for the centre console, while the larger 12.9-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system from the S-Class will be available as an option. A third screen has also been added for the front passenger, all running on the latest MBUX user interface. The E-Class has always impressed with its rear seats, and this time around we can expect even more comfort and luxury packed into the second row.

Both standard and long wheelbase variants of the new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class are expected to be launched, with the latter being exclusive to select markets like China and India. In fact, India was the first country to receive the right-hand drive LWB E-Class, and it continues to be a popular choice among buyers in the country.

Details regarding the powertrain options for the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class are yet to be revealed. However, it is anticipated that the model will come equipped with mild-hybrid technology, with a range of petrol and diesel engines available. The international market will also see the introduction of plug-in hybrid versions, while the AMG-spec models will continue to use the 4.0-litre twinturbo V8 on the next E 63. The 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine will remain popular in markets such as India, while the petrol and AMG versions are also expected to be offered.

In the executive luxury sedan segment, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been a standout offering, particularly with the LWB variant. Nevertheless, the segment features popular alternatives such as the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, and Volvo S90. The current E-Class has a starting price of ₹76 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new generation version is anticipated to have a premium price tag when it debuts, possibly by early next year.