New Mercedes-Benz E-Class unveiling on April 25 with impressive upgrades.2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:44 AM IST
- The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class retains its elegant appearance, with an extended profile view indicating updates to the headlamps and taillights. The new model is expected to resemble the latest generation S-Class, complete with wraparound LED taillights.
Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch the latest generation of its globally acclaimed executive luxury sedan, the E-Class, on April 25, 2023. A teaser image of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been revealed, offering a sneak peek at what to anticipate. The E-Class remains one of the brand's top-selling models worldwide and is a bestseller in India. The upgraded model is anticipated to feature incremental advancements over its predecessor.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×