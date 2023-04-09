New Mercedes-Benz E-Class unveiling on April 25 with impressive upgrades.

Details regarding the powertrain options for the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class are yet to be revealed. However, it is anticipated that the model will come equipped with mild-hybrid technology, with a range of petrol and diesel engines available. The international market will also see the introduction of plug-in hybrid versions, while the AMG-spec models will continue to use the 4.0-litre twinturbo V8 on the next E 63. The 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine will remain popular in markets such as India, while the petrol and AMG versions are also expected to be offered.