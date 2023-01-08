New Mercedes-Benz GLC confirmed to arrive in India: What to expect

Mercedes-Benz India has recently announced that it is all set to launch its 10 new models in 2023. Now the automaker has confirmed that the latest generation of GLC SUV will be launched in India by the end of December this year.
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will come with a revamped front fascia with new LED headlamp clusters combined with horizontal DRLs which extend to the front grille that has a single chrome slat. Moreover, it will feature a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels and slimmer tail lamps which taper towards the centre of the tail gate. For dimensions, the new GLC is likely to be longer than its predecessor with an extended wheelbase.
For interiors, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC will be equipped with a bigger 11.9-inch dash-mounted touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital display for the driver. The system is likely to run on the second generation of MBUX as the SUV will also benefit fron latest features such as a wireless charging pad, heated and cooled seats and enhanced leather upholstery. It is expected that the new GLC will be offered with ADAS tech.
Meanwhile, Mercedes launched its Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet in India on Friday. The luxury car is priced at ₹1.3 crore (ex-showroom) and is currently on sale. This car can sprint 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.
Speaking of powertrain, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet comes with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system. The car can churn out 429 bhp and a peak torque output of 520 Nm. The hybrid system comes with an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm. Its gearbox on duty is a 9-speed unit and the Cabriolet also comes with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all wheel drive and fully variable torque distribution. This car can sprint 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet gets a Panamericana grille with vertical slats and LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps in front. The bumpers and the quad exhausts provide it an aggressive look. Additionally, the Cabriolet is equipped with 19-inch wheels as standard. Although it comes with an option to upgrade to 20-inch wheels.
