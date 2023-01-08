New Mercedes-Benz GLC confirmed to arrive in India: What to expect

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will come with a revamped front fascia with new LED headlamp clusters combined with horizontal DRLs which extend to the front grille that has a single chrome slat. Moreover, it will feature a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels and slimmer tail lamps which taper towards the centre of the tail gate. For dimensions, the new GLC is likely to be longer than its predecessor with an extended wheelbase.