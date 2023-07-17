comScore
New Mercedes-Benz GLC set to debut in India on August 9; bookings opened! Check details
New Mercedes-Benz GLC set to debut in India on August 9; bookings opened! Check details

 17 Jul 2023

Mercedes-Benz India is accepting pre-orders for the new GLC SUV, which will be launched on August 9, 2023. The SUV comes with advanced technology features, a refreshed design, and will be larger in size compared to the previous model.

Mercedes-Benz India has started accepting pre-orders for the new GLC SUV. You can reserve your luxury SUV by paying 150,000 before its official launch on August 9, 2023. The SUV can be booked either at Mercedes-Benz dealerships or through their online store.

The German automaker wants to strengthen its position in the luxury car market in India by launching the new GLC. The SUV has been upgraded with advanced technology features and a refreshed design. The new GLC will be offered in two variants: GLC 300 4MATIC and GLC 220d 4MATIC

All variants of the SUV will come with the 4MATIC all-wheel drive technology as standard, which helps it perform well on different types of terrain. Additionally, the GLC features powerful engines with assisted start-stop functionality and a 9G automatic transmission as standard.

Interestingly, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC will be the first SUV from the brand to feature the advanced NTG 7 touchscreen infotainment system, enhancing its digital capabilities. The new GLC will be larger in size compared to the previous model, providing more interior space and storage capacity. Mercedes-Benz promises increased versatility and a roomier cabin. They also mentioned that the new GLC will come with an Avantgarde line, featuring a chrome package and additional standard equipment.

In terms of updates, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC has undergone a major design overhaul for its second generation. It showcases a larger grille, a sporty cosmetic pack inspired by the AMG models, sleeker LED lights, and a selection of alloy wheels ranging from 18 to 20 inches in size. 

In terms of dimensions, the new GLC measures 4,716 mm in length, 2,075 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height, making it 60 mm longer, 21 mm narrower, and 4 mm lower than its predecessor. The wheelbase has also been extended by 15 mm to 2,888 mm, providing more space for passengers in the second row.

The interior of the new GLC is equipped with a 12.3-inch instrument display and an 11.9-inch portrait-style infotainment display. It also features a Head-Up Display (HUD), a panoramic sunroof, and a high-quality Burmester audio system with 15 speakers.

 

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 06:36 PM IST
