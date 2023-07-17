New Mercedes-Benz GLC set to debut in India on August 9; bookings opened! Check details1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz India is accepting pre-orders for the new GLC SUV, which will be launched on August 9, 2023. The SUV comes with advanced technology features, a refreshed design, and will be larger in size compared to the previous model.
Mercedes-Benz India has started accepting pre-orders for the new GLC SUV. You can reserve your luxury SUV by paying ₹150,000 before its official launch on August 9, 2023. The SUV can be booked either at Mercedes-Benz dealerships or through their online store.
