Interestingly, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC will be the first SUV from the brand to feature the advanced NTG 7 touchscreen infotainment system, enhancing its digital capabilities. The new GLC will be larger in size compared to the previous model, providing more interior space and storage capacity. Mercedes-Benz promises increased versatility and a roomier cabin. They also mentioned that the new GLC will come with an Avantgarde line, featuring a chrome package and additional standard equipment.