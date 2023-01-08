New MG Hector unveiled in India: Design, features and other details2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 01:58 PM IST
- The all-new MG Hector will be launched on January 11 at Auto Expo 2023. The company will announce its price then
MG Motor India took the wrap of the 2023 Hector facelift SUV in India today. The SUV will be announced on January 11 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The all-new MG Hector gets a new front fascia, a revamped cabin, and a host of new features. Here’s everything we know about the 2023 MG Hector model