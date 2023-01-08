MG Motor India took the wrap of the 2023 Hector facelift SUV in India today. The SUV will be announced on January 11 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The all-new MG Hector gets a new front fascia, a revamped cabin, and a host of new features. Here’s everything we know about the 2023 MG Hector model

2023 MG Hector design

In terms of exterior design changes, the MG Hector facelift model comes with sleek LED DRLs upfront and an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille that extends to the bumper. While the split headlamps look no different than the existing model, the 2023 model gets new front and rear skid plates.

The company has also added a new Dune Brown exterior shade to the SUV colour options. On the rear, the new MG Hector comes with a redesigned bumper and LED tail-lamp. MG Motor has removed the ADAS and Internet Inside badges from the rear with the 2023 Hector model. Sides of the SUV remain the same. It sits on the 18-inch alloy wheels.

2023 MG Hector interior

MG has introduced new white and black dual-tone theme inside the SUV. The 14-inch touchscreen is placed at the centre. It flaunts redesigned aircon vents. The instrument cluster is now fully digitized. Some of the other notable changes inside the cabin are start/stop button, ventilated seat button near gear level and multiple options for 360 camera viewing.

It boasts of an advanced i-Smart connectivity suite with more than 50 connected car features. It is equipped with a M2M embedded SIM. The SUV supports voice commands for functions like opening and closing sunroof, climate control on and off, and vehicle start.

Major change coming with the 2023 model of MG Hector is the Level 2 ADAS. The suite offers features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and high-beam assist.

2023 MG Hector power options

There are no updates to the power engines on the MG Hector 2023 models. It will still be offered in 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engines. Former two can be paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. But the latter comes with a six-speed manual gearbox only.