New Mini Cooper Convertible launched in India at ₹58.50 lakh. Top 6 facts

Mini may not be as popular as the other luxury car brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW or Audi in India, but the British car marque certainly has its own fan following. The BMW Group-owned carmaker has launched its latest generation Mini Cooper Convertible in India, at a price of ₹58.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes as the most affordable convertible car in India. The Mini Cooper Convertible commands a ₹14.80 lakh premium over the standard Cooper S and comes priced ₹4.1 lakh higher than the JCW trim.

This drop-top iteration of Mini Cooper S hatchback is the third launch from the OEM in three months, following the JCW All4 and Countryman SE All4 in October and November this year, respectively. The Mini Cooper Convertible has been launched in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) import model. Bookings for the car has been already opened across all dealerships of the company, with deliveries slated to commence immediately.

If you are planning to buy the new Mini Cooper Convertible, here are the key facts you must before making the deal.

Mini Cooper Convertible: Most affordable convertible in India With a price tag of ₹58.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mini Cooper Convertible is the most affordable drop-top car you can buy in India. The closest to this model is the MG Cyberster, the electric convertible car available in India, which is priced at ₹75 lakh (ex-showroom). No wonder, the Mini Cooper Convertible is way cheaper than the MG Cyberster. The drop top Mini is already available for booking and deliveries of this CBU car is slated to commence immediately. It is ₹14.80 lakh costlier than the standard Cooper S and ₹4.1 lakh costlier than the JCW trim. The Convertible comes with a standard two year unlimited kilometre warranty and 24x7 roadside assistance.

Mini Cooper Convertible: 4 colours on offer The Mini Cooper Convertible is available in four different exterior colour choices. These colour options are British Racing Green, Chili Red, Sunny Side Yellow, and Ocean Wave Green, along with Black or White mirror caps.

Mini Cooper Convertible: Classic Mini with updated detailing In terms of design, the new Mini Cooper Convertible comes carrying the signature Mini silhouette, but with updated detailing. The front profile sports redesigned circular LED headlamps with multiple lighting signatures. There is a new radiator grille layout as well. Moving to side profile, it gets White or Black mirror caps, contrasting with the exterior colour. The car rides on 18-inch dual-tone aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. Moving to rear, it has received vertically aligned LED taillights finished in a flush surface styling.

Mini Cooper Convertible: A retractable fabric roof operational at 30 kmph One of the ke highlight of this convertible is the electrically operated fabric roof that can be opened in 18 seconds and closed in just 15 seconds, while the vehicle running at a speed of up to 30 kmph. The retractable fabric roof can also be partially opened to act as a makeshift sunroof. With the roof closed, the boot storage stands at 215 litres, while with it folded, the storage capacity is reduced to 160 litres.

Mini Cooper Convertible: A feature packed cabin The Mini Cooper Convertible gets a feature packed cabin. Despite the signature minimalist theme of Mini, the car gets a round OLED centre touchscreen infotainment system powered by BMW OS 9, which also acts as the instrument cluster. It gets integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Intelligent Personal Assistant. Other notable features include a HUD, Harman Kardon audio system, digital key functionality, wireless charging, electric sports seats with Vescin upholstery, etc.